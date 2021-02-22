Regina police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s treating a death that happened on Sunday as a homicide.

Police say officers responded to reports of an injured man at a home in the 1000 block of Garnet Street at about 6:30 a.m.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say officers secured the scene and requested other investigative units and the coroner.

The man has been identified as Justin Robert Delorme, 32, of Regina. Police say his family has been made aware of his death.

Victim Services along with investigators will maintain communication with Delorme’s family members.

Delorme’s death is the city’s third homicide of 2021.

Police say the investigation is still underway and that anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

