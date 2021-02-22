Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 2:27 pm
The Regina Police Service says it's investigating the city's third homicide of 2021 after a man was killed on Sunday.
The Regina Police Service says it's investigating the city's third homicide of 2021 after a man was killed on Sunday. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s treating a death that happened on Sunday as a homicide.

Police say officers responded to reports of an injured man at a home in the 1000 block of Garnet Street at about 6:30 a.m.

Read more: Regina police investigating man’s death in North Central neighbourhood

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say officers secured the scene and requested other investigative units and the coroner.

The man has been identified as Justin Robert Delorme, 32, of Regina. Police say his family has been made aware of his death.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police identify victim of city’s first homicide of 2021

Victim Services along with investigators will maintain communication with Delorme’s family members.

Delorme’s death is the city’s third homicide of 2021.

Police say the investigation is still underway and that anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSRegina Newsgarnet streetHomcide
Flyers
More weekly flyers