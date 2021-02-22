School boards declare snow day for Monday in Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

After having just returned to school, students in Guelph and Waterloo Region will remain home on Monday for the second time in a week.

Last Tuesday, schools in the area were shuttered after a heavy snowfall and on Monday, Mother Nature is providing a repeat performance.

The move also means that daycare centres inside schools in Waterloo Region will be closed.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the area, stating it will see 5 to 10 cm on Monday morning.

Good Morning! All transportation is cancelled and all schools are closed. Extended Day Programs, Child Care centres co-located in schools and the Education Centre are also closed. All students will participate in Weather Impacted Distance Learning. — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) February 22, 2021

The Upper Grand District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board previously announced that students would pivot to remote learning if a snow day were to be called.

Officials said closing schools during the 2020-21 school year has the potential to “significantly impact” student learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With buses cancelled today in Zones 1-4, a reminder to please check the board website for the 2020-21 procedures on bus cancellation days: https://t.co/JVjV93JxAG #UGInfo — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) February 22, 2021

They added that schools are much better equipped to pivot to online learning.

The Wellington Catholic District School Board said snow days can be used as a review day to allow students to catch up on work.

— with files from Global News’ Matt Carty

