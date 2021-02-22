School boards declare snow day for Monday in Waterloo Region, Guelph

After having just returned to school, students in Guelph and Waterloo Region will remain home on Monday for the second time in a week.
Last Tuesday, schools in the area were shuttered after a heavy snowfall and on Monday, Mother Nature is providing a repeat performance.
The move also means that daycare centres inside schools in Waterloo Region will be closed.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the area, stating it will see 5 to 10 cm on Monday morning.
The Upper Grand District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board previously announced that students would pivot to remote learning if a snow day were to be called.
Officials said closing schools during the 2020-21 school year has the potential to “significantly impact” student learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They added that schools are much better equipped to pivot to online learning.
The Wellington Catholic District School Board said snow days can be used as a review day to allow students to catch up on work.
— with files from Global News’ Matt Carty
