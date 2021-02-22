Menu

Weather

London, Ont. region under weather advisory

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted February 22, 2021 4:54 am
Ryan Rocca / Global News

It looks like London will start the final week of February with a blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County, as a band of snow moves across the region.

READ MORE: Photos showcase significant snowfall in London, Ont., region

The snow has been heavy at times, and with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour at times, visibility is a major issue for drivers.

We’re expecting upwards of 10 centimetres of snow by the time the snow tapers off to flurries later Monday.

More flurries are expected Tuesday and Wednesday before getting a break from the snow for the remainder of the work week.

