Man dead after rollover on Hwy 1 near McLean: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 just west of McLean, Sask. on Saturday.

RCMP said EMS was already on scene when officers arrived at the collision site. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the sole occupant of the vehicle who was unconscious. STARS Air Ambulance also arrived to help out.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP on scene of serious vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of McLean

The man was declared dead at the scene.

RMCP said the initial investigation revealed that the driver was trying to steer his car out of the ditch between two lanes of the highway, resulting in a rollover.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 person killed in rollover on Saskatchewan highway

The Qu’Appelle fire department, a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist from Weyburn and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended the scene.

Due to the collision and following investigation, one lane of the highway going in each direction was closed for several hours. The highway has since been cleared and the normal flow of traffic resumed at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.