Penticton OneWorld Multicultural Festival takes celebration online

Send this page to someone via email

The eighth annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival is still a go, it’s just been moved online.

Organizers are encouraging residents of the Okanagan to support local immigrant business owners.

In years past, the OneWorld Festival was a loud and joyous spectacle, but this year, cultures are connecting online with a stream of pre-recorded videos.

‘Really it is a celebration of our diversity here in the Okanagan. It’s an opportunity for us to connect, especially this year, where there have been tensions and uncertainty because of COVID,” said Cherry Fernandez, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services executive director.

To keep the festival going, Fernandez and her team have come up with a clever way to bring people together, safely, that will also support local businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are all immigrant-owned [businesses], so people who want to participate can go to local restaurants where they can try different cultural foods,” said Fernandez.

Read more: Polson Park transformed into winter wonderland for Vernon Winter Carnival

For more than 10 years, Lachi Indian Restaurant has been a popular place to get a taste of India, and they are now one of the businesses being featured.

They have been giving back to the community during the pandemic and now the community is giving back to them by supporting them as they prepare to open their new location two doors down from their current location in Penticton.

All of the videos are available to watch online by visiting the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services website.