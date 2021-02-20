Newfoundland and Labrador reports 38 new cases of COVID-19, has 434 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All of the new cases are in the eastern health region, which includes St. John’s.

They involve 14 people under 20 years of age, seven between 20 and 39-years-old, 13 people in their 40s, three in their 50s and one person over 70.

Health officials are also reporting three presumptive positive cases in the eastern region which still need to be confirmed.

The province currently has 434 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

2:12 Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike Variant blamed for N.L.’s concerning COVID-19 spike

The province reported 60 new cases on Friday as it deals with an outbreak that is nearly two weeks old.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.