Health

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 38 new cases of COVID-19, has 434 active cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Memorial University of Newfoundland has established its first academic unit in Labrador, a major step as the university develops a campus in the northern region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Memorial University of Newfoundland has established its first academic unit in Labrador, a major step as the university develops a campus in the northern region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All of the new cases are in the eastern health region, which includes St. John’s.

They involve 14 people under 20 years of age, seven between 20 and 39-years-old, 13 people in their 40s, three in their 50s and one person over 70.

Health officials are also reporting three presumptive positive cases in the eastern region which still need to be confirmed.

The province currently has 434 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

The province reported 60 new cases on Friday as it deals with an outbreak that is nearly two weeks old.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
