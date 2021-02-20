Arrest made in afternoon bank robbery in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, investigators identified the suspect who allegedly passed a note to a bank teller stating he had a gun and was demanding money. The suspect fled the Bank of Montreal on William Street with cash.

Police say on Friday, a suspect was arrested.

Travis Sprague, 31, of Lindsay has been charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, disguise with intent and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Lindsay.