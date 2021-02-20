Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in afternoon bank robbery in Lindsay: police

By The Staff Global News
Police have made an arrest in a reported robbery at a Bank on Montreal in Lindsay, Ont.
Police have made an arrest in a reported robbery at a Bank on Montreal in Lindsay, Ont. The Canadian Press file

A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, investigators identified the suspect who allegedly passed a note to a bank teller stating he had a gun and was demanding money. The suspect fled the Bank of Montreal on William Street with cash.

Read more: Lindsay police probe robbery at Bank of Montreal

Police say on Friday, a suspect was arrested.

Trending Stories

Travis Sprague, 31, of Lindsay has been charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, disguise with intent and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Lindsay.

Click to play video 'Orlando deputies grant 10-year-old’s wish to become crime-fighting robot' Orlando deputies grant 10-year-old’s wish to become crime-fighting robot
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCity of Kawartha LakesBank RobberyBank of MontrealCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Servicebank robberBank robbery arrestLindsay bank robberyTravis Sprague
Flyers
More weekly flyers