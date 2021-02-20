Menu

Canada

Military personnel training in Exeter, Middlesex Centre, Ont., this weekend

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 20, 2021 11:33 am
Training activities include patrolling, land navigation, construction of snow defences and survival in a cold weather environment.
Training activities include patrolling, land navigation, construction of snow defences and survival in a cold weather environment. Canadian Armed Forces

There’s no need to fret if you spot military personnel around London, Ont., this weekend.

The Canadian Army Reserve is conducting winter training in Exeter and Middlesex Centre this weekend.

Activities include patrolling, land navigation, construction of snow defences and survival in a cold-weather environment.

Read more: Canada’s military lacking thousands of troops as COVID-19 hits recruitment, training

According to a statement, exercises will take place around residential areas and farmland in the Lobo area, and will be conducted with the co-operation of local authorities.

The activities will take place during daylight hours between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Members of the public may see military vehicles and personnel with unloaded weapons. No firing of any ammunition will take place.

Read more: CAF deployed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 32 Indigenous communities in Ontario

The release advises that certain areas may be inaccessible this weekend and the public is asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

All soldiers participating will be following public health guidelines, including wearing masks, sanitizing equipment and hands, and physically distancing where possible.

