Canada

RCMP seeking public help in finding missing 10-year-old boy

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 8:48 pm
West Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Storm Sampson was last seen in the area of Neufeld Crescent in West Kelowna at around 2 p.m.

“It is believed that he left on a transit bus headed towards Kelowna,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer, said in a press release.

“It’s unknown at this time where he got off the bus.”

Storm Sampson is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 10 years old
  • Thin build
  • 5-foot-6 / 168 cm
  • Shaggy light brown hair
  • Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey sweatpants, grey shoes and a blue and red toque.

Anyone who has seen Storm, or has information that may help the RCMP locate him, is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP 250-768-2880.

