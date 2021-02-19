RCMP seeking public help in finding missing 10-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Storm Sampson was last seen in the area of Neufeld Crescent in West Kelowna at around 2 p.m.

“It is believed that he left on a transit bus headed towards Kelowna,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer, said in a press release.

“It’s unknown at this time where he got off the bus.”

Storm Sampson is described as:

Caucasian male

10 years old

Thin build

5-foot-6 / 168 cm

Shaggy light brown hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey sweatpants, grey shoes and a blue and red toque.

Anyone who has seen Storm, or has information that may help the RCMP locate him, is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP 250-768-2880.

