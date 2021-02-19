RCMP seeking public help in finding missing 10-year-old boy

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
Storm Sampson was last seen in the area of Neufeld Crescent in West Kelowna at around 2 p.m.
“It is believed that he left on a transit bus headed towards Kelowna,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer, said in a press release.
Trending Stories
“It’s unknown at this time where he got off the bus.”
Storm Sampson is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 10 years old
- Thin build
- 5-foot-6 / 168 cm
- Shaggy light brown hair
- Brown eyes
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey sweatpants, grey shoes and a blue and red toque.
Anyone who has seen Storm, or has information that may help the RCMP locate him, is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP 250-768-2880.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments