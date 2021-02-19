Fraud charges laid against former Summerland, B.C., banker

Send this page to someone via email

An employee of the Royal Bank in Summerland, B.C., has been charged with allegedly defrauding half a dozen customers over several years.

Six criminal charges of fraud over $5,000 have been laid against Terry Sedawie, a longtime employee of the bank.

The earliest allegation dates back to April 2011, while the latest ended in February 2018.

In an email, the Royal Bank confirmed she is no longer an employee and that it is aware of the ongoing criminal proceedings.

“RBC treats all matters involving alleged employee misconduct with the utmost of concern,” RBC spokesperson Jeff Taylor said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not tolerate infractions of the law or employee conduct that is inconsistent with our code of conduct, and hold our employees to the highest of standards of ethical and professional behaviour at all times.”

Read more: Kelowna fraudster behind bars

Sedawie was well-known in the community and previously recognized for professional services excellence by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

One alleged victim wouldn’t confirm how much money was involved, but did say that it was significant and impacted his retirement.

According to court documents, he was defrauded over five years.

Royal Bank said that it has reimbursed the affected clients.

“Beyond that, we are unable to comment further due to employee and client privacy and because the matter is before the courts,” Taylor said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sedawie had worked at the bank since 1986.

She is not in custody but could not be reached for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.

2:16 Summerland care home remains under gov’t control Summerland care home remains under gov’t control – Jan 19, 2021