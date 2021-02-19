Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Mail-in ballot deadline in NL election extended, postmarked no later than March 12

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 8:15 pm
Click to play video 'N.L. extends election as surge in cases linked to U.K. variant' N.L. extends election as surge in cases linked to U.K. variant
Election day in Newfoundland and Labrador has been derailed by COVID-19. Less than twelve hours before polls were set to open, the province's electoral chief cancelled in-person voting, switching gears to allow voting by mail only, after the U.K. variant was identified. Ross Lord reports.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – The deadline to submit ballots in the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election has been extended by one week.

Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk says the new deadline calls for mail-in ballots to be postmarked no later than Friday, March 12.

Read more: The man at the centre of Newfoundland and Labrador’s messy election is making history

Chaulk says in a release that there has been a big demand for the mail-in ballots — more than 110,000 thousand requests so far, some for multiple ballots from households.

Trending Stories

He also says there are concerns about delivery delays due to bad weather.

On Feb. 12, the election was upended due to concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak in the St. John’s area.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Everything is a mess’: N.L. partial election mired in uncertainty

At the time, Chaulk cancelled all in-person voting, which was set to begin the next morning in much of the province, and a deadline for mail-in ballots was later extended to March 5.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
ElectionNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorAndrew FureyChes CrosbieNewfoundland and Labrador electionNewfoundland and Labrador Election 2021Bruce Chaulkelection 2021
Flyers
More weekly flyers