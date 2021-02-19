B.C. train crew rescues bobcat found stuck, frozen to railroad track

A B.C. train crew came to the rescue of a bobcat found frozen to a railroad track this week.
On Thursday, train conductor Coby Reid posted a photo of an adorable, but wild bobcat calmly sitting along the inside of a railway track, apparently near the community of Trail.
According to Reid’s Facebook post, the bobcat “was enjoying his breakfast (duck) and froze to the rail.”
Reid said “we got some warm water and freed him up,” before ending the post with #railway #notalynx #bobcat #trailbc and #kootenaylife.
Asked in the Facebook post if the bobcat tried to bite while being rescued, Reid replied it “wasn’t happy, that’s for sure. Was protecting his duck.”
Global News has reached out to Reid.
“We have a great team, and it’s not surprising to hear about our crew members extended their care and concern beyond our rail operations to help this bobcat in distress,” Nelson and Fort Sheppard Railway told Global News.
“We’re pleased that the situation ended up with a safe and happy ending for everyone (except the duck).”
The post had just under 400 likes and 90 comments, including this:
“So refreshing to see a positive post on social media – in a sea of negative posts. What a feel good story, way to go.”
