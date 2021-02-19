Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa wants to guarantee right to work in French in federally regulated companies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 12:26 pm
Federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly rises at a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly rises at a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa says it intends to guarantee the right to work in French within all federally regulated private businesses with more than 50 employees in Quebec and in predominantly French-speaking communities across Canada.

The measure is among 56 proposals to modify the Official Languages Act that were introduced today by the federal government in a document titled, “English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada.”

The federal government says the growth of digital technology and international trade is encouraging the use of English and it’s time to reinforce the place of French in Canada.

READ MORE: Official languages commissioner concerned by Quebec’s plan to expand Bill 101 to federal businesses

Trending Stories

Another proposal is to enshrine into law the requirement that Supreme Court of Canada justices be bilingual.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa says it wants to increase immigration to maintain the demographic weight of francophones outside Quebec at around 4.4 per cent of the country’s population outside Quebec.

The government will create a group of experts to analyze the 56 proposals and come up with recommendations before an eventual bill is tabled in the House of Commons.

Click to play video 'Quebec provincial government considers capping spaces in English CEGEPs' Quebec provincial government considers capping spaces in English CEGEPs
Quebec provincial government considers capping spaces in English CEGEPs
© 2021 The Canadian Press
House of CommonsSupreme Court Of CanadaQuebec language lawsMelanie JolyBill 101Bilingualismfrench languagefrancophonesOfficial Languages ActQuebec Bill 101French in CanadaEnglish and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in CanadaFrench language in CanadaProtecting the French languageQuebec federally regulated businesses
Flyers
More weekly flyers