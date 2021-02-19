Menu

Economy

Retail sales fell 3.4% in December, marking biggest decline since April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 9:08 am
Click to play video 'CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently' CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently
A report released by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business on Jan. 21 suggests over 200,000 businesses could close permanently during the COVID-19 crisis. As Bindu Suri reports, one in six small business owners are now seriously contemplating shutting down. – Jan 21, 2021

Statistics Canada says retail sales in December posted their largest decline since the low of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says retail sales fell 3.4 per cent to $53.4 billion in December as sales fell in nine out of 11 subsectors.

Statistics Canada also says its preliminary estimate for January suggests that retail sales fell 3.3 per cent last month, but noted that the figure will be revised.

Read more: More than 200K small businesses could close permanently amid pandemic: CFIB

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada prompted provincial governments to reintroduce physical distancing measures late last year that hurt the retail sector.

Core retail sales – which exclude sales by gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – fell 4.6 per cent in December on lower sales at general merchandise stores and clothing and clothing accessories stores, as well as sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores.

Retail sales in volume terms fell 3.6 per cent in December.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
