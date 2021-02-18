B.C. adds another 617 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials reported 617 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, along with four additional deaths.

It left B.C. with 4,348 active cases, along with 7,440 people isolating due to possible exposure.

Of the new cases, 146 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 342 were in the Fraser Health region, 19 were in the Island Health region, 17 were in the Interior Health region and 92 were in the Northern Health region.

It was the highest daily total of new cases for Fraser Health since the start of January, and the highest single-day total of new cases recorded yet in Northern Health.

“We remind everyone about the importance of using all of our layers of protection: maintaining a safe distance from others, washing our hands regularly, staying home when we are ill, using a mask in all public spaces and having robust COVID-19 safety plans in all businesses,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

“Equally important is the need to ensure you are following all provincewide public health orders and restrictions – especially with the uptick in cases in the Lower Mainland and northern region.”

There were 224 people in hospital, an overnight drop of eight, 60 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. has administered 180,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 29,952 of which were second doses.

The province reported a new community outbreak at the Simon Fraser University Childcare Centre.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 75,327 total cases have recovered, while 1,321 people have died.

