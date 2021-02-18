Calgary police investigating after woman’s body found in Bow River

Send this page to someone via email

The body of woman was found in the Bow River on Thursday afternoon, according to Calgary police.

Officers were called to the riverside near Ogden Road and 42 Avenue S.E. at about 2 p.m. for a check on welfare, CPS said.

“Upon arrival, police discovered a parked vehicle close to the river with footprints leading down towards the water, and that a dog was wandering on the ice of the river,” police said.

“The dog was unharmed and eventually brought to safety.”

The medical examiner is investigating a body that was found in the Bow River on Thursday, Feb. 18. Global News

Officers on the scene saw a body in the river.

Story continues below advertisement

EMS confirmed one person was declared dead near Carburn Park.

Calgary police said the medical examiner was being brought in for further investigation.

Karim Alimohd said he was walking along a path near the river when he saw a police helicopter flying overhead, which eventually flew low near the icy water, and he spotted the woman’s body.

He said a rescuer asked him for help pulling the body from the water, and emergency responders performed CPR.