Plans to upgrade Meewasin Trail in downtown Saskatoon expected to cost $10M: MVA

Major upgrades are coming to a busy part of the Meewasin Trail.

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) is looking to improve several areas. The biggest project runs through downtown from Friendship Park to the trails under University Bridge.

The MVA said this is the busiest stretch of the trail, used equally by cyclists and pedestrians, something that becomes challenging in narrower areas.

A map of the planned upgrades in the downtown area. Courtesy Meewasin Valley Authority

“We want to widen it, to add lighting where we need to and really make it more welcoming for everybody and fully accessible for anybody regardless of their ability,” said Alan Otterbein with the MVA.

Otterbein said he expects the project to cost around $10 million.

Other upgrades in the southwest and River Heights areas — including more lighting, stairs, and traffic control — are expected to cost over $2 million total.

There is no firm date for when the work will begin. The MVA is looking for public feedback on all these projects.

