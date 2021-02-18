40 dogs in distress seized from West Kootenay sled-dog operation: BC SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it has seized 40 dogs from a West Kootenay sled-dog operation.

According to the animal rescue society, the dogs were seized on Feb. 16 after animal protection officers executed a warrant on a property located outside of Salmo.

A spokesperson for the SPCA says there were a number of concerns, including inadequate shelter, hypothermia, suspected dehydration and stereotypical (repetitive) behaviour witnessed in some dogs.

According to Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, conditions on the property violated parts of a code of practice for sled dogs created in 2012.

“The code includes standards for housing, feeding, veterinary care, exercise and socialization, grooming and transportation,” Moriarty said.

The BC SPCA says some of the dogs seized were from an ad-hoc “behavioural modification” service located on the property. BC SPCA

A BC SPCA staff member attends to one of the seized dogs. BC SPCA

“Our officers worked with this individual, providing clear direction on what changes needed to be made and giving him an opportunity to improve conditions,” Moriarty said.

According to Moriarty, But the individual refused to substantially comply with certain areas of the code that resulted in the dogs meeting the definition of distress under the legislation.

“And so we moved forward with a warrant to ensure the dogs got the care they required.”

Moriarty says the individual also operated an ad-hoc “behavioural modification” service and boarding on the property. Some of the 40 dogs removed from the property were from those areas.

The B.C. SPCA says the dogs have been transported to various SPCA locations, where they are receiving veterinary treatment and ongoing care.

Moriarty says the investigation into the animal cruelty case continues and that the animals are not available for adoption at this time.

