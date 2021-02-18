8 arrested after series of armed break-ins in Dollard-des-Ormeaux: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Eight male suspects have been arrested and five firearms have been seized following a series of armed break-ins in Montreal’s Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) area last week, Montreal police confirmed on Thursday.

On Feb. 11, four individuals were arrested following an attempted home invasion on Davignon Street in DDO. One firearm was seized by officers. One suspect, 27 years old, was wearing a transport company uniform.

Three other suspects, ages 45, 27 and 26, were also arrested in relation to the incident that same day. All four men appeared in court on Tuesday and were charged with various charges including weapons possession, conspiracy and breach of conditions.

Police say they then arrested two other individuals, ages 19 and 17, who were seen leaving the same residence also on Feb 11 “with large bags.” They were intercepted on Ontario’s 401 Highway by the Ontario Provincial Police and two firearms were seized in their vehicle.

Montreal police say the 19-year-old had been flagged to authorities for having posted videos on social media that showed him with firearms and large amounts of cash.

Then, on Feb. 13, two more men, ages 40 and 19 (authorities first said he was 18), were arrested following an armed break-in at that same Davignon home near the Norgrove Street intersection.

Police were dispatched to the residence just before 7 a.m. and arrested the 40-year-old at the scene, where officers say they found two firearms. Officers say that both suspects attempted to flee the scene and that they shot at police.

The 19-year-old fled but was arrested hours later at an apartment also on Davignon Street, according to police. They say he was unarmed at the time of his arrest.

Officers say the family that was inside the home was unharmed. The incident led to the evacuation of 30 residents in the area while the police operation was underway.

According to the Montreal police major crimes unit, both suspects were known to police and they were charged with arms possession, break and enter, robbery, and forcible confinement on Wednesday. The 40-year-old was also charged with attempted murder with a firearm.

1:58 Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence Montreal’s mayor and chief of police team up over gun violence