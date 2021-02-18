Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, uttering threats

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 10:32 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man has been charged with sexual assault. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several charges including sexual assault following an investigation into a domestic incident.

Peterborough police say on Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman reported that her housemate had allegedly touched her inappropriately, uttered threats and damaged a wall in the house.

Police arrested a 22-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with sexual assault, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

Read more: Peterborough, Ont. woman slams legal system for allowing her alleged abuser to be released on bail

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident the name of the accused will not be released.

