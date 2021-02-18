Woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating after a woman was dropped off at Regina General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the hospital at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they confirmed at least one gunshot wound on the woman’s body and deemed her condition as serious.

The woman was dropped off at the Emergency Room doors by a vehicle which then left the area.

Police say the woman remains in serious, but stable condition and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

This was an isolated incident and police say they don’t believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.