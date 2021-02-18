Menu

Canada

Woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 10:30 am
Three nurses at a Regina hospital are asking for better security measures, saying they feel unsafe going to work.
Regina police say they were called to the Regina General Hospital on Tuesday after a woman was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Kael Donelly / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s investigating after a woman was dropped off at Regina General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the hospital at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Woman seriously injured during alleged shooting in Regina: police

Police say they confirmed at least one gunshot wound on the woman’s body and deemed her condition as serious.

The woman was dropped off at the Emergency Room doors by a vehicle which then left the area.

Police say the woman remains in serious, but stable condition and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Read more: Regina police arrest 4, charge 2 in city’s first homicide of 2021

This was an isolated incident and police say they don’t believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

