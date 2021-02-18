Guelph’s Goldie Mill Park and ruins reopens after 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says Goldie Mill Park and ruins is reopening after two years of repairs.

Crews were expected to remove the construction fences on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents are asked to stay away from the fenced-in area until the work is done.

The city said new trees will be planted in the area later this year after they had to remove nine during the work.

The area was closed off to address sinkholes and after environmental testing showed chemicals in the soil consistent with the manufacturing that went on at the mill.

The three-storey limestone building, now a ruin, was constructed in 1866. Among other manufacturing, it was used as a sawmill, foundry and distillery.

The park is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority and managed by the city.

The area has become popular for weddings, markets and performances.

The ruins are open for event bookings from May 1 until Thanksgiving. The site can be booked by calling the city at 519-837-5678.

Goldie Mill Park and ruins reopen to the public tomorrow afternoon. Anyone up for an afternoon stroll through the snowy ruins? #Guelph https://t.co/YUtZdwNEnu — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) February 17, 2021

