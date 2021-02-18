Menu

Canada

Guelph’s Goldie Mill Park and ruins reopens after 2 years

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 10:10 am
Guelph's Goldie Mill Park and ruins has reopened.
Guelph's Goldie Mill Park and ruins has reopened. City of Guelph

The City of Guelph says Goldie Mill Park and ruins is reopening after two years of repairs.

Crews were expected to remove the construction fences on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents are asked to stay away from the fenced-in area until the work is done.

The city said new trees will be planted in the area later this year after they had to remove nine during the work.

The area was closed off to address sinkholes and after environmental testing showed chemicals in the soil consistent with the manufacturing that went on at the mill.

The three-storey limestone building, now a ruin, was constructed in 1866. Among other manufacturing, it was used as a sawmill, foundry and distillery.

The park is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority and managed by the city.

The area has become popular for weddings, markets and performances.

The ruins are open for event bookings from May 1 until Thanksgiving. The site can be booked by calling the city at 519-837-5678.

