Police called to north Edmonton school after man in car offers candy to students

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers responded to a north Edmonton school on Wednesday afternoon after someone reported that a man in a car was offering candy to students.

In a letter sent to parents of students at Mary Butterworth Jr. High School, the school’s principal said the incident unfolded as a class of students was on a walk with a teacher.

The Edmonton Police Service said school administrators called them at about 2:45 p.m. and told them that concerns were raised about a vehicle, “possibly maroon in colour,” that pulled over near the school.

“The male driver is then alleged to have offered candy to some of the students through the vehicle window,” police said in an email. “There was a teacher outside and nearby at that time.

“EPS members searched the area for a potential suspect vehicle, though with no success. No suspect description is available, at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The school is located at 16315 109 St N.W.

Related News 2 child abduction attempts at school in south Edmonton under investigation