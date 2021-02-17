Menu

Consumer

Hotel, adult-only spa proposed at The Willows

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 7:56 pm
Scandvik Hotels said it plans to build Saskatchewan’s first Nordic spa and wellness hotel in The Willows neighbourhood.
Scandvik Hotels said it plans to build Saskatchewan’s first Nordic spa and wellness hotel in The Willows neighbourhood. Scandvik Hotels / Supplied

A group says it’s planning to build a hotel and Nordic spa at the south edge of Saskatoon.

The wellness hotel will feature a modern Scandinavian design, 120 guestrooms and a 100-seat restaurant, according to Scandvik Hotels Group. An adult-only spa was announced to have multiple outdoor thermal/cold pools, saunas as well as massage and meditation rooms.

Read more: Whitecap Dakota First Nation cuts ribbon on casino resort

“Nordic spa’s add incredible value to wellness within the communities they are built in, and it will create a unique destination for the city,” Scandvik Hotels president Travis Batting said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We believe the Nordic spa, which will be the first of its kind in the province will help support the tourism industry, the city’s WinterYXE strategy, and providing valuable jobs and economic spinoff to both the city local businesses.”

The Boutique Wellness Hotel & Nordic Spa is proposed to be located at the red barn site at The Willows golf community.

Scandvik Hotels said it’s a locally formed group and Boutique Wellness Hotel & Nordic Spa is expected to open in 2023.

Saskatoon NewsHotelSaskatoon BusinessSpaNordic spaThe WillowsHotel and SpaScandvik Hotels
