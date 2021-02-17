Hotel, adult-only spa proposed at The Willows

Send this page to someone via email

A group says it’s planning to build a hotel and Nordic spa at the south edge of Saskatoon.

The wellness hotel will feature a modern Scandinavian design, 120 guestrooms and a 100-seat restaurant, according to Scandvik Hotels Group. An adult-only spa was announced to have multiple outdoor thermal/cold pools, saunas as well as massage and meditation rooms.

“Nordic spa’s add incredible value to wellness within the communities they are built in, and it will create a unique destination for the city,” Scandvik Hotels president Travis Batting said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We believe the Nordic spa, which will be the first of its kind in the province will help support the tourism industry, the city’s WinterYXE strategy, and providing valuable jobs and economic spinoff to both the city local businesses.”

The Boutique Wellness Hotel & Nordic Spa is proposed to be located at the red barn site at The Willows golf community.

Scandvik Hotels said it’s a locally formed group and Boutique Wellness Hotel & Nordic Spa is expected to open in 2023.

