Homicide section investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the suspicious death of a 38-year-old man after he was found in “medical distress” inside a northeast home.

Officers responded to a “trouble unknown” call at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived at a residence near 139 Avenue and 35 Street, officers found a man in medical distress.

Paramedics treated him and then took him to hospital where he later died, police said in a news release.

The EPS homicide section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

