Regina U13 Rebels chosen as regional finalist in Chevrolet’s Good Deeds Cup

For the second year in a row, the Under 13 Regina Pee Wee Rebels have been chosen as a regional finalist for Chevrolet’s Good Deeds Cup.

The Rebels, who are representing Saskatchewan, have a chance to win $100,000 for a charity of choice.

Like last year, the team is choosing to donate the money to the HEROS Hockey Foundation, which is a free initiative that allows kids with physical and cognitive challenges to play hockey.

Over the past couple of years, the Rebels have formed a strong bond with the program, participating together in a number of on-ice activities.

“We’ve got a pretty tight relationship. Even last year when we started out, we knew it wasn’t going to be a one-and-done thing,” said Nathan Strueby, the team’s coach.

“We want to keep the connection with the HERO program here in Regina and the Rebels female side.”

Last year, the team raised more than $4,000 to purchase skating equipment for a boy living with a severe disability.

The Kaye Trainer allowed the boy, a Regina HERO hockey player, to skate while standing — and the chance to play with his teammates for the very first time.

Their hard work earned them a spot in the top three.

Due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, teams across the country weren’t able to get out into the community so all that was asked of them was a video explaining why the charity could use the prize money.

The Regina U13 Rebels are taking another shot at the Good Deeds Cup. We believe the Super HEROS hockey program should receive all of the recognition they deserve. *All photos were compliant with the COVID19 rules at the time taken. pic.twitter.com/zZXkUjvvnF — Regina U13 Rebels (@RebelsU13) January 29, 2021

“That money would be a great boost to the program and would provide equipment to get the kids on the ice again,” Strueby said.

“If it can get kids with disabilities on the ice that would mean so much to the girls.”

As a regional finalist, the team has already won $2,000 for the HEROS Hockey Foundation. The rebels are relying on votes to become a top-three finalist for a chance at the top prize.

“It makes me really proud as a coach, as a parent of one of the girls on the team. I’m sure I can speak for the rest of the parents, they feel the same way. These young girls are very mature for their age,” Strueby said.

Voting can be made daily and is available on the Chevrolet’s Good Deeds Cup website until Feb 24. The top three will be announced on March 20.

