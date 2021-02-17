Workers allowed back on site of fatal London, Ont., partial building collapse

Send this page to someone via email

Work is allowed to continue at the Nest on Wonderland, roughly two months after a partial building collapse in southwest London that left two people dead and four others hospitalized.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development confirmed to Global News on Wednesday that “workers are allowed back on site.”

“The ministry has control of part of the site where the collapse occurred,” a spokesperson said.

An inspector conducted a field visit on-site on Friday, they added, “and a requirement was issued to the constructor.”

“To date, MLTSD has issued 24 requirements and three orders,” the spokesperson said.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

The collapse on Teeple Terrace, south of Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive, occurred on Friday, Dec. 11.

Five people were taken to hospital, including one person who was later pronounced dead. One person was assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

Another person was trapped in the collapse and confirmed dead that evening.

The partial collapse occurred at 555 Teeple Terr., the site of Nest on Wonderland.

Its website described the building as “brand new premium apartments” under construction in southwest London, set to open in spring or summer 2021.

Global News has reached out to Nest on Wonderland but had yet to hear a response as of publication time.