Canada

Nova Scotia Supreme Court pays tribute to late Justice Heather Robertson

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 2:03 pm
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court is paying tribute to Justice Heather Robertson, shown in a handout photo, who died last week at the age of 73. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Judiciary MANDATORY CREDIT.
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court is paying tribute to Justice Heather Robertson, who died suddenly last week at the age of 73.

In a news release, Chief Justice Deborah Smith says Robertson was an “amazing individual” who tackled challenges with dignity and determination and had an “innate sense of fairness.”

A Dalhousie Law School graduate, Robertson was called to the bar in November 1975 and later worked in the business world.

Read more: Cole Harbour-Westphal councillor proposes memorial for slain N.S. RCMP officer

In 1995, she was appointed chief of staff to then premier John Savage, and she also later served as chair of the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board before her appointment to the bench on June 30, 1998.

She was known for her love of sports, especially sailing, and participated in golf, swimming and kayaking in spite of a 1995 skiing injury that required her to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

The court says that due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Robertson’s life will be scheduled at a time when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
