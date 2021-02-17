Menu

Crime

1 of 2 suspects arrested in Lindsay business break-in: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 12:16 pm
Police in Lindsay have made an arrest in a business break-in on Valentine's Day.
Police in Lindsay have made an arrest in a business break-in on Valentine's Day.

An arrest has been made in a business break-in investigation in Lindsay on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Sunday officers responded to an alarm call at a Lindsay Street South business.

Officers determined that suspects had entered the business through the front door, which was found damaged. Police say surveillance video shows two suspects entering the store and then leaving “moments later” with stolen property.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer tests positive for COVID-19

The investigation led to one arrest and a warrant has been issued for a second suspect.

Shane Major, 63, of Lindsay, has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 22, police said Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Global’s Crime Beat episode delves into serial killer Bruce McArthur' Global’s Crime Beat episode delves into serial killer Bruce McArthur
Global’s Crime Beat episode delves into serial killer Bruce McArthur
