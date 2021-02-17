1 of 2 suspects arrested in Lindsay business break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in a business break-in investigation in Lindsay on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Sunday officers responded to an alarm call at a Lindsay Street South business.

Officers determined that suspects had entered the business through the front door, which was found damaged. Police say surveillance video shows two suspects entering the store and then leaving “moments later” with stolen property.

The investigation led to one arrest and a warrant has been issued for a second suspect.

Shane Major, 63, of Lindsay, has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 22, police said Wednesday.

