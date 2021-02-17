COVID-19: New outbreak at Warkworth Place; 3 new cases in Northumberland, 1 in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Warkworth long-term care along with four new cases in the region on Wednesday.

A new outbreak has been declared at Warkworth Place which reports one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The declaration comes exactly a week after a COVID-19 outbreak was lifted at the 60-bed facility south of Peterborough. Declared on Jan. 17, that outbreak claimed the life of one resident. Two staff members also tested positive during the outbreak.

Active outbreaks as of Tuesday include:

Cobourg Police Service: Declared Feb. 6 — four cases as of Thursday (three special constables and one other unidentified employee).

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Feb. 6 — one staff member tested positive.

Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A): Declared Jan. 29. The province reported three active cases among inmates as of Feb. 15, down from six last week. At least two staff have tested positive.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 14 resident deaths. As of Tuesday, there are four active resident cases and nine active staff cases. There have been 61 resident cases and 44 staff cases since the outbreak.

The death toll for the health unit remains at 62 with 11 in Northumberland County, 51 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County.

The health unit reports the four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday included one in Kawarthas and three in Northumberland County.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 17. HKPR District Health Unit

Last week the health unit reported one case of a COVID-19 variant found in Port Hope in Northumberland County. On Wednesday during a media conference, the health unit noted there are now three cases of the variant in the same household related to the initial case.

3 #COVID19 variant cases now in Port Hope area. All in same household as the first case last week. Dr. Gemmill says likely UK variant but still not known. He feels there’s no community spread of this yet as it’s in same household. — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) February 17, 2021

Of the health unit’s 982 total cases, 45 are now active — down from 49 reported on Tuesday. There are now 888 resolved cases (approximately 90 per cent) — up from 880 cases on Tuesday.