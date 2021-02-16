Menu

Man in life-threatening condition after east-end Toronto crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the collision in the city's east end on Tuesday.
The scene of the collision in the city's east end on Tuesday. Max Trotta / Global News

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after a crash in east-end Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East at around 2:30 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, there were reports of two vehicles involved in a collision.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Police said there were also reports that a driver was unresponsive.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News two men were taken to hospital, one of whom had critical injuries and one who had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

