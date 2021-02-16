Penticton RCMP seek witnesses, video of fatal hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton are asking for the public’s help following a fatal hit-and-run on Monday night.

According to Penticton RCMP, a 68-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street at 7:40 p.m.

Police say the vehicle left the scene. The man, with visible trauma, was transported to hospital, where he later died.

“The Penticton RCMP have many resources assisting with this investigation, and are asking for any witnesses, along with any dash camera and surveillance video of this incident someone may have, to contact them,” said Const. James Grandy.

If you witnessed the incident or have information, police say you can call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

