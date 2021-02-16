Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses, video of fatal hit-and-run

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 2:17 pm
Penticton RCMP say a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street on Monday night. The man, 68, was transported to hospital, where he later died.
Penticton RCMP say a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street on Monday night. The man, 68, was transported to hospital, where he later died. kali9 / iStock

Police in Penticton are asking for the public’s help following a fatal hit-and-run on Monday night.

According to Penticton RCMP, a 68-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street at 7:40 p.m.

Police say the vehicle left the scene. The man, with visible trauma, was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Read more: B.C. teen hit-and-run victim now out of medically-induced coma

“The Penticton RCMP have many resources assisting with this investigation, and are asking for any witnesses, along with any dash camera and surveillance video of this incident someone may have, to contact them,” said Const. James Grandy.

If you witnessed the incident or have information, police say you can call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Father of young North Vancouver hit-and-run victim pleads for witnesses' Father of young North Vancouver hit-and-run victim pleads for witnesses
Father of young North Vancouver hit-and-run victim pleads for witnesses – Feb 3, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganpentictonTrafficHit and Runsouth okanaganFatal Hit And Runpenticton rcmp
Flyers
More weekly flyers