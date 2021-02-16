Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

‘A lot of talk’: Warrants violated Patrik Mathews’ rights, lawyer argues

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 1:03 pm
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, is shown in this undated RCMP handout.
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, is shown in this undated RCMP handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

The lawyer for Patrik Mathews is trying to contest some of the evidence against the former Canadian Forces reservist and alleged neo-Nazi.

Joseph Balter is also urging a Maryland judge to throw out two of the four charges faced by his client.

Read more: Accused Neo-Nazi Patrik Mathews due in U.S. court January

Mathews and his co-accused, Brian Lemley Jr., took part in a motions hearing Tuesday aimed at convincing District Court Judge Theodore Chuang to quash what they call prejudicial evidence.

Click to play video 'Missing former Manitoba reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties arrested by FBI' Missing former Manitoba reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties arrested by FBI
Missing former Manitoba reservist accused of neo-Nazi ties arrested by FBI – Jan 16, 2020

Balter says much of the wiretap, email and location evidence is prejudicial against Mathews and that the search warrants violated his constitutional rights.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Accused Neo-Nazi Patrik Mathews due in U.S. court January

Mathews, a former combat engineer, vanished from Beausejour, Man., in 2019 following media reports alleging he was a recruiter for a white supremacist group known as The Base.

He and Lemley have been in custody since January 2020. A third accused, William Bilbrough, pleaded guilty in December.

Click to play video 'Robert Hur U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland speaks after Patrik Mathews was denied bail' Robert Hur U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland speaks after Patrik Mathews was denied bail
Robert Hur U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland speaks after Patrik Mathews was denied bail – Jan 22, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
RacismCanadian ForcesNeo-NaziPatrik MathewsThe BaseNeo-NazismPatrik Mathews Chargesex-Canadian Forces reservist patrik mathews
Flyers
More weekly flyers