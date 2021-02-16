Menu

Crime

Pair toss fentanyl, meth out of Winnipeg taxi in bid to not get caught, get caught anyway

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 1:35 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A pair of perps face numerous charges after they tried to evade capture in a Winnipeg taxi cab on Valentine’s Day.

Winnipeg police say the two trundled up to a hotel in Sargent Park in the cab when they noticed police were raiding a hotel suite on Feb. 14 in the evening.

Police followed the cab and tried to stop it near Sargent Avenue and Strathcona Street, at which point the male suspect started chucking things out of the car. When the cab stopped, the man got out and ran away.

Click to play video 'WInnipeg police make major drug bust' WInnipeg police make major drug bust
WInnipeg police make major drug bust – Oct 2, 2020

A woman in the cab was arrested when police found 1.5 grams of meth on her.

Meanwhile, the man was chased by police, including AIR1, and he was spotted hiding under a truck on Strathcona Street.

The things thrown from the taxi included 75 grams of fentanyl and 8 grams of methamphetamine, said police.

Inside the cab, police said they found:

  • A .22 calibre sawed-off bolt action rifle
  • 15 rounds of .22 ammunition with a magazine
  • A can of bear spray
  • A mobile phone
  • A money counter
  • $3,600 in Canadian currency
  • A scale

The man, 33, and the woman, 23, were charged with numerous trafficking, firearms and possession offenses. The man was taken into custody, the woman was released on a promise to appear.

