Winnipegger killed in crash on northern Ontario highway: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News

Police have identified a driver killed in a crash in northern Ontario over the weekend as a 23-year-old from Winnipeg.

Police say the crash took place on Highway 11 in Hearst, west of Kapuskasing, on Saturday morning.

Read more: Police charge northern Ontario ice hut owner following violation of COVID-19 restrictions

They say a commercial vehicle crossed over the highway, went into the ditch and collided with a rock cliff.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim from Winnipeg.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
