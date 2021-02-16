Winnipegger killed in crash on northern Ontario highway: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a driver killed in a crash in northern Ontario over the weekend as a 23-year-old from Winnipeg.

Police say the crash took place on Highway 11 in Hearst, west of Kapuskasing, on Saturday morning.

They say a commercial vehicle crossed over the highway, went into the ditch and collided with a rock cliff.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim from Winnipeg.

