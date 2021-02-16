Menu

Crime

Impaired and prohibited drivers arrested on Hwy 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 11:03 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a driver was charged with impaired driving following a collision on Hwy. 35 on Monday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a driver was charged with impaired driving following a collision on Hwy. 35 on Monday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP laid impaired and prohibited driving charges following incidents on Highway 35 north of Lindsay on Monday night.

In one incident, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on the highway around 9:30 p.m. Police believe one of the drivers involved had been consuming alcohol.

Damon Cook, 33, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and with driving unaccompanied while having a class G1 licence.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Cook was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 4.

In another incident, an officer stopped a vehicle near River Road when it was observed travelling on the highway in an erratic manner.

Fritz Louis, 44, of Brampton, was charged with driving while prohibited.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and will be impounded for 45 days.

Louis was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 11.

Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesImpairedCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPHighway 35Hwy 35driving while prohibited
