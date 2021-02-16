Peterborough man charged with spousal assault, uttering death threats

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges following a domestic incident on Friday evening.

Police responded to a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman at an apartment in the area of Reid and McDonnel streets.

The woman met police at Peterborough Regional Health Centre when she alleged a man had pushed her down, struck her and threatened her while she was trying to collect her belongings from the apartment.

She was treated for injuries at the hospital and released.

Police arrested a 57-year-old man who was charged with spousal assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday. He was released and is scheduled to return to court on March 2.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police did not release the name of the accused.

