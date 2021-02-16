Significant snowfall leads to bus cancellations in London area

Send this page to someone via email

School vehicles will not be running Tuesday in London and the surrounding area.

As a result of the significant snowfall overnight, a decision was made Tuesday morning to cancel all school-related vehicles in the city, as well as Middlesex, Elgin, and Oxford counties, including Red Zone.

Officials say schools with the London District Catholic School Board and the Thames Valley District School Board remain open for the day.

Although there are no weather statements in place, Environment Canada says there is a risk of snow squalls in the area Tuesday, with the potential for blowing snow.

“The light snow will ease around mid-morning, but we still expect a few flurries throughout the day. It’s not going to be a great day,” said Gerald Cheng, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“It’s still going to be cloudy. It’s going to be cold and gusty, especially in the morning. The gusts will ease a little bit in the afternoon.”

As for what to expect later this week, Cheng says another system is on the way Thursday into Friday.

“That’s the next one we are watching right now. It’s still developing, but that could give us another shot of snow.”

On Tuesday morning, officials with the city of London said plows are out clearing local streets, and sidewalk plows have been deployed.