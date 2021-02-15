Menu

UBC Okanagan students celebrate Black History Month with online events

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 8:18 pm
UBC Okanagan celebrates Black History Month
UBC Okanagan's African Caribbean Student Club has taken its Black History Month celebration online.

The student-led cultural club is sharing and celebrating their cultural backgrounds with a plethora of events this February.

UBC Okanagan’s African Caribbean Student Club has taken its Black History Month celebration online.

The student-led cultural club is sharing and celebrating their cultural backgrounds with a plethora of events this February.

“Being Black is often associated with strife and struggle, and although it’s something that built us up, it’s also very mentally draining,” said Jane Udochi, ACSC president.

Read more: COMMENTARY: How brands move past performative BHM activism to meaningful cultural exchange

“We wanted to move from that perspective and focus on a different one that isn’t as touched on or as glorified, and that’s Black joy, Black business and Black luxury.”

This year’s events celebrate Black heritage and lineage, Black expression, virtual workshops, performances, guest speakers, Black artists and more. Events culminate with a virtual potluck on Feb 26. 

Read more: Black History Month: The untold story of ‘Auntie’ Annie Saunders in southern Alberta

“We wanted to do as much as possible to bring everyone together and talk to each other and be amazed by each other,” said Udochi. “Even if it’s someone just dropping a comment and saying, ‘Wow, this is amazing.'”

For a full listing of events visit their website, and view past events on their Facebook page. 

Click to play video 'Teaching Black Canadian history for 12 months, not just 28 days' Teaching Black Canadian history for 12 months, not just 28 days
Teaching Black Canadian history for 12 months, not just 28 days

 

