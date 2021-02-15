Man dead after fire on 2nd Avenue in Dauphin: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a man has died after a structure fire in Dauphin, Man., on Friday.

Dauphin RCMP said they were called to the building on 2nd Ave. NE at about 10:55 p.m. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames and were told someone was still inside.

Once the fire was out, firefighters went inside and found the body of a 59-year-old man.

The Dauphin Fire Department said they remained on scene until shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, and were called back to the fire on Sunday.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Dauphin RCMP, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, continue to investigate.