Family Day in the Okanagan

Cities in the Okanagan are offering creative ways for families to stay safe and have fun during the Family Day long weekend.

Kelowna is holding a Family Day active photo contest.

Residents can participate by tagging the city and using the hashtag #KelownaFamilyDay.

“We encourage families to participate in any kind of physical activity — it could be exploring Kelowna’s trails and parks or having a family dance party in the living room,” the city said on its website.

Photos can also be emailed to recreation@kelowna.ca.

The city said six winners will be randomly selected to win a $50 gift certificate to the Local Gift Card.

Meanwhile, Penticton is celebrating the long weekend by offering a specialized bingo game.

Families can explore the city’s 22 public art sculptures with their household bubble, take photos and mark off their bingo sheet.

Residents can use the hashtag #PenFamilyDay to enter a contest to win a 90-minute skate for one household at the South Okanagan Events Centre, as well as other prizes.

“Our Family Day is normally filled with skating at the South Okanagan Events Centre, swimming at the Penticton Community Centre and a movie at the Cleland Theatre,” recreation manager Kelsey Johnson said.

“Of course, with the continued presence of the pandemic we couldn’t make that an option this year, but we still wanted to provide our residents with a safe and healthy activity.”