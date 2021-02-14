Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Salmon Arm’s Heritage Week moved online

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 4:43 pm
R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is set to start it's 25th annual heritage week.
Salmon Arm’s R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is ready to start celebrating its 25th Annual Heritage Week — however this year, the celebration will be online.

This year’s heritage week theme is, “Where do you find heritage?” It asks residents how they connect with Salmon Arm’s rich history.

Read more: Busy start to 2021 for Salmon Arm RCMP, with increase in calls

“Do you find it in the buildings that make Salmon Arm unique?” museum staff asked in a press release.

“Or, do you hear it in the extraordinary stories your family tells?”

Due to COVID-19, the week’s worth of events have now been moved online.

Read more: Enderby woman honoured for helping young victims at North Okanagan crash scene

On Monday, the celebration kicks off with Shuswap’s largest online auction.

“Bidding opens Monday, Feb. 15, and closes Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m.,” staff said.

The auction will feature donated items from local businesses, organizations and individuals from Salmon Arm.

Other events in the week include a photo contest, a scavenger hunt and a witty comment contest.

To find out more about the heritage week visit the Salmon Arm Museum website.

Click to play video 'Cold weather great for rink builders' Cold weather great for rink builders
Cold weather great for rink builders
