Coronavirus: Salmon Arm’s Heritage Week moved online

Salmon Arm’s R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is ready to start celebrating its 25th Annual Heritage Week — however this year, the celebration will be online.

This year’s heritage week theme is, “Where do you find heritage?” It asks residents how they connect with Salmon Arm’s rich history.

“Do you find it in the buildings that make Salmon Arm unique?” museum staff asked in a press release.

“Or, do you hear it in the extraordinary stories your family tells?”

Due to COVID-19, the week’s worth of events have now been moved online.

On Monday, the celebration kicks off with Shuswap’s largest online auction.

“Bidding opens Monday, Feb. 15, and closes Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m.,” staff said.

The auction will feature donated items from local businesses, organizations and individuals from Salmon Arm.

Other events in the week include a photo contest, a scavenger hunt and a witty comment contest.

To find out more about the heritage week visit the Salmon Arm Museum website.

