Snowfall warning for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes and area on Family Day

Environment Canada has issed a snowfall warning for much of central Ontario including Peterborough on Monday.

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County and Northumberland County.

Two rounds of snow are expected today into Tuesday morning across portions of southern Ontario, the warning states.

The first round of snow is expected Monday morning into early this afternoon with five cm of snow possible.

The snow may become light during the afternoon, however, another round of heavier snow will move in this evening and persist into Tuesday morning. An additional 15 to 20 cm of snowfall is likely.

