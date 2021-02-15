Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Top5, Toronto-based rapper, charged in connection to January murder: Lawyer

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 8:49 am
Click to play video 'Police release security video appearing to show suspect in fatal Toronto shooting' Police release security video appearing to show suspect in fatal Toronto shooting
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police have released security video appearing to show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi. – Feb 6, 2021

A local Toronto-area rapper has been charged in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old at the end of January, his lawyer said Sunday night.

Hassan Ali, who raps under the name Top5, was charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting death of Hashim Omar Hashi, Ali’s lawyer Jordan Silver confirmed to Global News.

A senior police source also confirmed the news to Global News.

Read more: Toronto police release video in fatal shooting investigation, appeal for witnesses

Silver, of Worsoff Law Firm, said Ali “maintains his innocence” and that they are in the process of arranging a bail hearing.

“At this time, we’re still awaiting basic information surrounding this event and Mr. Ali’s involvement, if any,” Silver said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hashi was shot and killed as he tried to enter an underground parking garage on Jan. 31 in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue just before 9 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived and found Hashi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Toronto imam describes 20-year-old shooting victim as ‘an amazing, beautiful soul’' Toronto imam describes 20-year-old shooting victim as ‘an amazing, beautiful soul’
Toronto imam describes 20-year-old shooting victim as ‘an amazing, beautiful soul’ – Feb 6, 2021

Investigators released security footage of the incident and appealed to the public for any information.

Police said Hashi was not involved in any gang activity or affiliated with a gang.

Top5 is a rapper based out of Toronto who gained recognition as a teenager a few years ago when Drake posted about him on social media.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the suspect vehicle — a black, 2017 four-door Honda Civic last seen eastbound on Falstaff Avenue — is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Handout / Toronto Police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto HomicideToronto Fatal ShootingHashim Omar Hashifalstaff HomicideHassan AliJordan SilverJordan Silver LawyerTop5 ArrestedTop5 Charged
Flyers
More weekly flyers