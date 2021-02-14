Menu

Crime

Police looking for 2 suspects in morning shooting

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
A photo of the Saskatoon police shield on the side of a patrol vehicle.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Avenue U South around 7 a.m. for reports of an injured person. Once they got to the scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saskatoon police looking for 3 suspects following alleged stabbing

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police are looking for two suspects in relation to the shooting. It’s unknown if they are male or female and were only described as wearing red clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death' Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death
Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death – Aug 25, 2020
