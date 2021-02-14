Police looking for 2 suspects in morning shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Avenue U South around 7 a.m. for reports of an injured person. Once they got to the scene, officers found a 19-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Saskatoon police looking for 3 suspects following alleged stabbing

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police are looking for two suspects in relation to the shooting. It’s unknown if they are male or female and were only described as wearing red clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

0:40 Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death – Aug 25, 2020

Related News Homicide investigators in Burnaby after fatal shooting