Hamilton public health rolls back 21 COVID-19 cases, Halton surpasses 9,000 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton rolled back 21 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, moving the city’s overall number of cases amid the pandemic back to 9,745 from the 9,766 reported on Feb. 13.

Public health said the change was recorded due to a “fluctuation” in reporting data day over day.

“Some reasons for daily case fluctuations include ongoing investigation and data collection, case transfers between health units, error detection and linking/unlinking cases to outbreaks,” spokesperson James Berry told Global News in a statement.

The city recorded one more death on Sunday, a person over 60 who was not connected to any of the city’s 16 outbreaks.

There no new outbreaks, but two on the Mountain were declared over at the Wellington retirement home and the Arrell Youth Centre.

The Wellington saw six cases in an outbreak that lasted 37 days, while the 13-day surge at the Arrell Centre had just one case with a staff member.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton’s active cases dropped on Sunday to 283 from 347 on Saturday. The weekly rate of new cases also dropped from 49 per 100,000 population to 34.

The city has administered 21,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 15,411 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,446 through the mobile clinic.

About 14,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 5,000 tied to a staffer at an LTCH or retirement home. Just over 4,400 shots have been given to residents in homes and almost 900 to essential caregivers.

Hamilton will move to the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Region reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 9,000 cases all time

Halton region reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and has now had more than 9,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last March.

Public health reported no new deaths on Sunday and another drop in active cases for the third straight day in a row to 273 on Sunday from 288 on Saturday.

The region has 30 open outbreaks in the community with 11 tied to an LTCH or retirement home.

There were no new institutional outbreaks announced nor any declared over on Sunday.

Halton now has had 9,007 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 185 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The region will move to the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Niagara reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Niagara reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and another drop in active cases, which now makes it 21 days in a row public health has recorded a decline.

As of Feb. 14, active cases were at 443, a drop of 30, day over day.

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, public health reported a single virus-related death.

The region has had 360 deaths and 8,348 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no new outbreaks declared at any health-care facilities on Sunday and just one community outbreak was declared over.

Niagara has 39 total outbreaks, which includes 19 institutional surges with seven in St. Catharines and three in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered just 278 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday. Close to 8,000 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 14.

Niagara will be placed in the grey-lockdown zone level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop for 8th day

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Public health has reported 1,382 total coronavirus cases and 39 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s active cases dropped for the eighth day in a row to 24 as of Feb. 14, down from 27.

The HNHU is dealing with three institutional outbreaks involving six total coronavirus cases.

The outbreaks are at Delhi long-term care home, Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

The region will move to the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Brant County reports two new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop for the 7th day in a row

The Brant County Health Unit reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly for the seventh day in a row by two to 11 on Feb. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health is managing three outbreaks in the community at the John Noble LTCH, the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford and one construction site involving six workers.

Public health says more than 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with over 1,000 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 14.

The county has had 1,390 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.

The region will move to the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.