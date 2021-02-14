Quebec provincial police track down convicted murderer who escaped last week

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a two-time convicted murderer who escaped a minimum security facility north of Montreal last week has been found.

Police say David Everett Alexson was arrested early Sunday morning in Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, about 95 kilometres north of Montreal.

The 51-year-old had been last seen leaving the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential and detention centre, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He is serving an indeterminate sentence for two counts of second-degree murder and for arson, escape from lawful custody, prison breach with intent, assault against a peace officer and break and enter with intent.

Provincial police Sgt. Claude Denis said Alexson could face additional charges of break and enter and escape from legal custody stemming from his flight.

He added that the inmate was found safe and sound, and that nobody was hurt as a result of the escape.

