Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec provincial police track down convicted murderer who escaped last week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police say David Everett Alexson was arrested early this morning in Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, about 95 kilometres north of Montreal.
Police say David Everett Alexson was arrested early this morning in Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, about 95 kilometres north of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Correctional Services Mandatory Credit

Quebec provincial police say a two-time convicted murderer who escaped a minimum security facility north of Montreal last week has been found.

Police say David Everett Alexson was arrested early Sunday morning in Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, about 95 kilometres north of Montreal.

The 51-year-old had been last seen leaving the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential and detention centre, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Police search for Quebec fugitive jailed for two murders who escaped detention centre

He is serving an indeterminate sentence for two counts of second-degree murder and for arson, escape from lawful custody, prison breach with intent, assault against a peace officer and break and enter with intent.

Trending Stories

Provincial police Sgt. Claude Denis said Alexson could face additional charges of break and enter and escape from legal custody stemming from his flight.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the inmate was found safe and sound, and that nobody was hurt as a result of the escape.

Click to play video 'Two suspects arrested after DDO armed break-in, 30 residents evacuated: Montreal police' Two suspects arrested after DDO armed break-in, 30 residents evacuated: Montreal police
Two suspects arrested after DDO armed break-in, 30 residents evacuated: Montreal police
© 2021 The Canadian Press
PoliceSureté du QuébecSQProvincial PoliceConvicted MurdererDavid Everett AlexsonWaseskun Healing Lodge
Flyers
More weekly flyers