Canada

Upper Arrow Lake ferry to undergo late-night closure for repair

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 12:49 pm
The ferry will undergo required maintenance from Sunday through Thursday, with three late-night crossings being cancelled.
The ferry will undergo required maintenance from Sunday through Thursday, with three late-night crossings being cancelled. Google Maps

Travellers who use the Upper Arrow Lake ferry will be facing a slightly reduced crossing schedule next week.

According to DriveBC, the ferry will undergo required maintenance from Sunday through Thursday, with three late-night crossings being cancelled.

The ferry travels from Shelter Bay and Galena Bay and cuts considerable travel time for those looking to cross the Arrow Lakes.

The ferry normally operates from 5 a.m. to midnight. During the five-day maintenance period, though, crossings from 10 p.m. to midnight will be cancelled.

The last sailing from Shelter Bay will be 9 p.m.; the last sailing from Galena Bay will be 9:30 p.m.

For more about the Upper Arrow Lake ferry, click here.

