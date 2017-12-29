10-year-old boy dies after vehicle plunges into Arrow Lake near Halcyon Hot Springs

The body of a 10-year-old boy has been recovered from a vehicle that plunged into the water near Halcyon Hot Springs on Dec. 27.

The boy, from the Slocan area, was in a red Toyota Matrix that went off Highway 23, down an embankment and into Arrow Lake at approximately 3 p.m.

The 37-year-old male driver and an 11-year-old female passenger were able to get out of the vehicle before it submerged but the boy did not make it.

The identities of the three people are not being released at this time.

“This is a tragic end to a family’s holiday season, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and their extended network of family and friends,” said Sgt. Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional District RCMP in a release.

The West Kootenay Traffic Services Unit, along with Nakusp RCMP, are continuing to investigate the incident and are still looking for witnesses.

If anyone was in the area of Halcyon Hot Springs or travelling on Highway 23 near Arrow Lake on Dec. 27, or has any information about the red Toyota Matrix, you are asked to contact Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677.