Valentine’s Day gift buying not slowed by pandemic in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Love is in the air and this Valentine’s Day is no different than years in the past, as friends, families and lovers spoil one another.

The pandemic hasn’t slowed flower sales at Funky Petals in Kelowna, where a dozen roses are a time-honoured tradition.

“We’ve been going since the beginning of January just preparing,” said Louise MacLeod, Funky Petals owner and florist.

“Today and yesterday the orders have been pouring in. Typically Valentine’s Day on a Sunday isn’t very busy but, because of the pandemic it’s been very busy.”

MacLeod has had to take over a separate space just to store the thousands of blooms ready to be bundled into a bouquet.

Read more: Okanagan retailers bracing for tough Christmas season

Story continues below advertisement

Sweetening the deal this Valentine’s Day weekend, Karat Chocolates has shoppers falling in love at first bite.

“For us, we feel very blessed,” said Amanda Helman, Karat Chocolate.

“Definitely the ‘support local’ movement has helped us grow and thrive but this Valentine’s Day has been especially busy.”

1:57 Card-makers finding ways to say “I love you” amid COVID-19 Card-makers finding ways to say “I love you” amid COVID-19

Smiles that diamonds bring are a match made in heaven at J.K. Schmidt Jewellers.

“People are here and not necessarily travelling so it’s nice they can buy something they can remember,” said Krista Schmidt.

“Hearts are always very popular.”

Story continues below advertisement

Many things have been cancelled over the year but one thing is certain, spoiling the ones you love — safely — hasn’t.